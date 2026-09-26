Kalyan businessman Jayram Nehalani kidnapped, family paid 50L, safely rescued
India
A Kalyan-based businessman, Jayram Nehalani, was kidnapped and held for a hefty ₹50 lakh ransom.
His family delivered the money in Kalyan, after which the kidnappers promised he would be released soon.
Thankfully, Nehalani was safely rescued, though not before a tense wait for his loved ones.
Police detain 5 suspects, mastermind sought
Acting fast, police teams used CCTV footage to track the suspects to Khadavli in Thane.
With help from locals, they managed to rescue Nehalani and nab one kidnapper on the spot.
Five suspects are now in custody, but the alleged mastermind, an estate agent known to Nehalani, and two others are still on the run as investigations continue.