Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati prepares for Ambubachi Mela celebrating menstruation
India
Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati is all set for the annual Ambubachi Mela, a festival that celebrates Goddess Kamakhya's menstruation cycle and honors feminine energy.
Every June, lakhs of devotees and tourists gather here as the temple closes for three days to mark the goddess' retreat, a tradition rooted in tantric beliefs.
Assam government ramps up mela services
With hundreds of thousands expected to visit, the Assam government is ramping up shelters, water, sanitation, medical services, and security.
After purification rituals wrap up, devotees can enter the temple to receive special offerings like Angodak and Angabastra.
More than just a religious event, Ambubachi Mela brings together people from all over India and beyond for a unique cultural experience.