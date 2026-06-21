Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati prepares for Ambubachi Mela celebrating menstruation

Assam government ramps up mela services

With hundreds of thousands expected to visit, the Assam government is ramping up shelters, water, sanitation, medical services, and security.

After purification rituals wrap up, devotees can enter the temple to receive special offerings like Angodak and Angabastra.

More than just a religious event, Ambubachi Mela brings together people from all over India and beyond for a unique cultural experience.