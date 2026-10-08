Kamal Raikwar shoots girlfriend in Jhansi after family arranged marriage

After realizing Chanchal had died, Kamal fled the scene instead of going through with suicide.

Police quickly launched a search and eventually found him present near the Jhansi-Shivpuri highway.

When officers tried to catch him, Kamal fired at them but was hit in the leg by police during the exchange.

He was arrested on the spot, and police recovered the weapon. The investigation is still ongoing.

City Superintendent of Police (SP) Preeti Singh said teams were formed right away to track him down.