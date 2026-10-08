Kamal Raikwar shoots girlfriend in Jhansi after family arranged marriage
A tragic incident unfolded in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, where Kamal Raikwar shot and killed his 19-year-old girlfriend, Chanchal Raikwar.
The two had been together for four years, but things turned violent after her family arranged her marriage to someone else.
Kamal entered her house on Wednesday and shot her before wanting to die by suicide.
Fired at police, arrested near highway
After realizing Chanchal had died, Kamal fled the scene instead of going through with suicide.
Police quickly launched a search and eventually found him present near the Jhansi-Shivpuri highway.
When officers tried to catch him, Kamal fired at them but was hit in the leg by police during the exchange.
He was arrested on the spot, and police recovered the weapon. The investigation is still ongoing.
City Superintendent of Police (SP) Preeti Singh said teams were formed right away to track him down.