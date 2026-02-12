Kamala hydroelectric project gets nod after 30-year wait

But the trade-off is massive

NHPC Ltd, as the majority stakeholder in a joint BOOT/JV arrangement, will implement a massive dam on the Kamala River, aiming to generate 1,720 MW (about 6,870 million units annually) and help control floods in the Brahmaputra basin.

But there's a trade-off: over 23 lakh trees will be cut down across dense forests, and around 126 villages—about 30,000 people—will be affected.

The expert panel wants strong plans to protect nature and support locals before full forest clearance is given.