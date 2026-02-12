Kamala hydroelectric project gets nod after 30-year wait
After three decades of waiting, the Kamala hydroelectric project in Arunachal Pradesh received a recommendation for environmental clearance from the expert appraisal committee on February 12; final environmental and forest clearances remain pending.
The project has faced longstanding concerns about its impact on forests and local communities, and although the Public Investment Board recently approved funding, key clearances and other approvals are still required before work can proceed.
But the trade-off is massive
NHPC Ltd, as the majority stakeholder in a joint BOOT/JV arrangement, will implement a massive dam on the Kamala River, aiming to generate 1,720 MW (about 6,870 million units annually) and help control floods in the Brahmaputra basin.
But there's a trade-off: over 23 lakh trees will be cut down across dense forests, and around 126 villages—about 30,000 people—will be affected.
The expert panel wants strong plans to protect nature and support locals before full forest clearance is given.
Promises and challenges ahead
This project promises jobs during construction, free electricity for Arunachal Pradesh, and funds for local development. It also plays into India's bigger climate goals.
Still, balancing progress with protecting people and forests is going to be a big test here.