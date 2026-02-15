Kamala hydroelectric project to cut down 23.4L trees
India
Big news for Arunachal Pradesh—India's Environment Ministry expert panel (the EAC) has recommended clearance for the massive Kamala hydroelectric project.
The plan is to build a 216-meter-high dam and create a huge reservoir, but it comes with a cost: about 23.4 lakh trees will be cut down, and around 5,400 families across 126 villages could be affected.
NHPC has been asked to roll out an ecosystem restoration plan
The expert panel wants NHPC to roll out an ecosystem restoration plan and get forest clearance before moving ahead.
Since there isn't enough land in Arunachal for new trees, compensatory planting will happen in Madhya Pradesh instead.
This highlights just how tricky balancing clean energy projects and environmental impact can be.