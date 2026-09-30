Kamala Nagar crash injures 7, driver allegedly drunk software engineer
India
A late-night accident in Hyderabad's Kamala Nagar left seven people hurt after a car, allegedly driven by a drunk software engineer, ran into pedestrians.
Three of the victims suffered serious injuries, and all are said to be from Bihar.
CCTV footage reportedly captured the car hitting the pedestrians and has since surfaced on social media.
Driver named Pawan and passenger arrested
Police have arrested the driver, Pawan, along with another person who was in the car.
The injured were shifted to a hospital in the ECIL area for treatment.
Further investigation is underway.