Kamalpur Kazi pre-wedding feast suspected food poisoning sickens over 100
India
A pre-wedding feast in Kamalpur Kazi village (Amroha district) took an unfortunate turn when over 100 guests, locals, and visitors alike, fell sick with suspected food poisoning on April 19.
Many started experiencing severe vomiting, stomach pain, and diarrhea soon after eating.
Officials investigate, over 2 dozen hospitalized
Victims included children, women, and elderly guests; more than two dozen are still being treated in local hospitals.
The sudden wave of illness caused a lot of panic at the event.
Officials are now investigating what went wrong: food samples will be collected, and authorities say strict action will follow if anyone is found negligent.
Medical teams are keeping a close watch on those affected.