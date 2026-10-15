Kamareddy farmer Venkat Reddy burns paddy field after pesticide failures
In Telangana's Kamareddy district, farmer Venkat Reddy set his paddy field on fire after pests infested his crop and repeated pesticide sprays didn't help.
Power cuts were introduced, and weeds and pests increased in his field.
Reddy said he was frustrated enough to consider drastic steps, but neighboring farmers intervened, and he subsequently uprooted the affected plants to assess the situation.
Telangana farmers seek government support
Reddy's struggle isn't unique: many Telangana farmers are dealing with unreliable electricity, rising costs, and pest issues that just won't go away.
He's now asking the government for support.
In response, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has promised steady power for farms and plans to tackle challenges like El Nino.
Local farmers say they need quick solutions so they can keep their fields going without more setbacks.