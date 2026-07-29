Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra at ED over alleged jobs scam
India
Madan Mitra, Kamarhati MLA from the rebel Trinamool Congress camp, showed up at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Wednesday.
He's being investigated for allegedly helping people land municipal jobs in the Kamarhati Municipal Corporation in exchange for cash and gold, a case that also involves suspected money laundering.
Madan Mitra denies involvement, diary found
Mitra firmly denied any role in the scam and said he'll fully cooperate with the probe.
Last week, his wife and sons were also questioned as investigators dug into family finances to match up with witness statements.
A big clue is a diary found during raids ("a diary detailing cash entries alongside the initials 'MM'"), which has put extra focus on Mitra as the investigation continues.