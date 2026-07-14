Kameshwar Mishra and son in Muzaffar briefly shown ₹759cr each
India
A father and son in Muzaffar, Bihar got the shock of their lives when they checked their bank accounts and saw a whopping ₹759 crore each.
Kameshwar Mishra, who usually gets just ₹1,100 as his pension, said he was shocked and confused by the sudden fortune.
Even the bank staff were left speechless.
Authorities probe technical glitch
The huge balance disappeared within 10 minutes after officials looked into it. Turns out, it was all due to a technical glitch.
Authorities are now investigating how this happened and waiting for more details about what went wrong.