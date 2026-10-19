Kamjong ambush injures 5, including Tangkhul Naga and Nepalese couple
India
Manipur's Kamjong district saw a rough Thursday as gunfire and arson left five people injured, three from the Tangkhul Naga community and a Nepalese couple caught in an ambush on the highway.
Thankfully, everyone hurt is now stable in hospital care.
Militants burn houses, police leadership replaced
Militants also set houses on fire in nearby villages, adding to the tension.
While there were no deaths, the government quickly changed local police leadership to tackle these ongoing challenges along the India-Myanmar border.