Kamrup man charged with cybercrime for impersonating Assam CM Sarma
India
A 34-year-old from Kamrup district was caught pretending to be Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
He set up a fake email account (cmassamgov.in@gmail.com) and sent out messages that looked like official government emails.
Police charged him with cybercrime and identity fraud under new laws.
Police probe recipients and warn public
Police are investigating who received these emails and why the impersonation happened.
They are also reminding everyone to double-check any emails claiming to be from government officials.
If something feels off, do not share your personal information.