Kanaklata Das, 103, donates life savings to 77 flood-hit families
India
Kanaklata Das, a 103-year-old from Assam, just gave away her life savings to support families hit hard by recent floods.
She didn't just send the money: she showed up in person at the Sivasagar district commissioner's office and handed out ₹2,000 each to 77 struggling families.
Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav accepts donation
Das's generosity has touched many across Assam.
Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav accepted her donation with gratitude and asked for her blessings, which she gladly gave.
People are calling her a symbol of compassion and social responsibility, proving that age is never a barrier to making a difference.