Kandivali retired soldier Jaikarsingh Gurmejsingh Gill seriously injured protecting son
In Mumbai's Kandivali, a retired army man named Jaikarsingh Gurmejsingh Gill, 46, was seriously injured on Monday after stepping in to protect his son during a heated argument near his home.
Things escalated quickly when one of the men involved, Sujal Sachin Rathod, along with his friend Sahil Nandu Mishra, allegedly attacked Gill.
Two arrested on attempted murder charges
Gill was rushed to the hospital with chest injuries.
Police have arrested both suspects on attempted murder charges.