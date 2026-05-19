Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh records 6th tiger death
Another tiger has died at Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, making it the sixth loss within a month.
The five- to six-year-old male was found in the Mukki range, and officials say all his body parts were intact.
It is a tough time for the reserve as it is trying to figure out what is causing these deaths.
Severe lung infection raises CDV concerns
A postmortem showed the tiger had a severe lung infection, raising concerns about canine distemper virus (CDV), a disease linked to stray dogs.
Just last month, tigress Amahi and her four cubs died from similar infections.
Park veterinarians explained CDV can reach tigers through infected herbivores attacked by stray dogs.
Kanha team starts vaccinating stray dogs
To tackle the problem, Kanha's team has started vaccinating stray dogs near the reserve and is keeping a close watch on the situation.
They are hoping these efforts will help prevent more tiger losses in the future.