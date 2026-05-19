Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh records 6th tiger death India May 19, 2026

Another tiger has died at Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, making it the sixth loss within a month.

The five- to six-year-old male was found in the Mukki range, and officials say all his body parts were intact.

It is a tough time for the reserve as it is trying to figure out what is causing these deaths.