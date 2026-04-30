Kanha Tiger Reserve tigress, 4 cubs likely died from CDV
India
Sad news from Kanha Tiger Reserve: one tigress and her four cubs died within just nine days, likely from the canine distemper virus (CDV).
Early checks showed serious lung issues and empty stomachs, which point to a viral infection.
Wildlife experts are on it, sending samples for testing to confirm what happened.
Even though the tigress seemed to be recovering at first, both she and her last cub passed away on April 29.
Officials rule out starvation in Kanha
Forest officials have ruled out starvation, explaining that Kanha actually has plenty of prey for its over 120 semi-adult and adult tigers and 40-plus cubs.
This incident is a reminder of how fragile tiger populations can be, even in protected reserves.