Kanha Tiger Reserve tigress, 4 cubs likely died from CDV India Apr 30, 2026

Sad news from Kanha Tiger Reserve: one tigress and her four cubs died within just nine days, likely from the canine distemper virus (CDV).

Early checks showed serious lung issues and empty stomachs, which point to a viral infection.

Wildlife experts are on it, sending samples for testing to confirm what happened.

Even though the tigress seemed to be recovering at first, both she and her last cub passed away on April 29.