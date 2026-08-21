Kanhaiya Lal's over ₹2cr jewelry allegedly stolen in Karol Bagh
India
A businessman visiting Delhi for work had over ₹2 crore in gold and diamond jewelry allegedly stolen from his parked car in Karol Bagh on Tuesday evening.
While Kanhaiya Lal, his son, and an employee grabbed dinner nearby, thieves broke the rear window and took off with bags containing jewelry, a laptop, and Aadhaar cards, leaving the family stunned.
Police review CCTV amid Mumbai parallels
Police are now digging through CCTV footage to track down who pulled off the theft and checking if Lal's group was followed.
This case is drawing comparisons to a recent Mumbai theft where jewelry vanished from airline luggage.