Kannada actress Urmila aka Bindu arrested for murdering partner
In Manjunath Nagar, Bengaluru, actress Urmila (also known as Bindu) has been arrested for allegedly murdering her 40-year-old live-in partner, Mohan Rao.
The incident happened on February 18 after Rao objected to Bindu's plan to marry Vinay, a lorry driver.
Both Bindu and Rao had been living together for a few months, posing as a married couple while actually separated from their previous partners.
Police say she plotted the murder
Police say Bindu plotted the murder with Vinay and friend Dhanush Gowda.
They allegedly got Rao drunk, stabbed him several times, and gagged and suffocated him by covering his mouth and face with plastic before leaving his body in the house.
Neighbors noticed a foul smell and alerted police, who later found Rao's body.
All three suspects have now been arrested, and police are piecing together exactly how the crime played out.