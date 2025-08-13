Next Article
Kannada legend Dr. Vishnuvardhan's memorial demolished; fans, actors heartbroken
Kannada legend Dr. Vishnuvardhan's memorial at Bengaluru's Abhiman Studio was demolished on August 8, 2025, following a High Court order.
The move, carried out with police protection, has left fans heartbroken and sparked strong reactions from stars like Kichcha Sudeep and Rishab Shetty, who called it deeply disrespectful to the late actor.
Legal battle preceded demolition
The demolition followed a long legal dispute: the Karnataka government had given land for the memorial in 2015, but studio owners eventually won it back in court.
While there's now a new memorial in Mysuru, many fans say it just doesn't feel the same—they want a tribute where Vishnuvardhan was actually cremated.
Emotions are running high as they continue to push for recognition at the original site.