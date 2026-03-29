Kannauj 10-year-old girl allegedly dies by suicide after school scolding
India
A heartbreaking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district: a 10-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after being scolded at school for wearing untidy clothes.
She went home in tears and told her mother what happened.
This tragedy has really put the spotlight on how strict school discipline can deeply affect young children.
Police register case against Kannauj staff
The news led to protests from locals and the girl's family outside the school. Officials tried to calm things down, but emotions ran high.
After the mother filed a complaint, police registered a case against the teacher, principal, and two others involved.
The whole situation is raising tough questions about how schools handle discipline with students.