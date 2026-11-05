Kannauj man Sukhbir Singh allegedly tied Sonam then burned her
India
A tragic incident shook Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district when Sukhbir Singh allegedly tied his wife Sonam to a chair and set her on fire at their home, after accusing her of having an affair.
The fire was so severe that it took firefighters 90 minutes to put it out, leaving Sonam's body unrecognizable.
Sukhbir Singh fled with 2 children
Sukhbir and Sonam had been married for 11 years, but things turned tense after Sukhbir returned from working in Haryana.
He suspected Sonam of cheating, especially after finding her talking to another man on the phone.
A police-mediated talk led to a settlement. After the incident, Sukhbir fled with their two children and is still on the run as police continue their search and investigation.