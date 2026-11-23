Kanniyakumari woman seeks help for husband Yesudhasan missing in Oman
Y. Kavitha from Kanniyakumari is asking for urgent help from Indian officials to find her husband, Yesudhasan, who disappeared while fishing in Oman.
She filed a plea on November 23, hoping authorities will step in quickly.
Kavitha urges India Oman rescue coordination
Yesudhasan had traveled to Oman in August 2026 for a fishing job.
Early on November 23, Kavitha got a call from the captain of the boat, Robin, saying her husband was missing at sea.
Worried and anxious, she urged officials to work with Oman for his rescue, seeking the government's intervention to coordinate with the Oman government and initiate necessary measures to locate Yesudhasan and ensure swift action on the issue.