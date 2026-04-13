Kannur Cyber Police probe student's fall amid loan app threats

SIT probes phone, 2 faculty named

Police are checking if the loan app's threats or faculty harassment pushed Raj to this point. A Special Investigation Team is looking through his phone for evidence.

Raj had borrowed ₹14,000 from an online app and was under pressure to repay ₹8,000 quickly, even though his family was struggling financially.

Meanwhile, two faculty members have been named in a case for abetment of suicide under the SC/ST Act as part of the ongoing investigation into possible discrimination and mistreatment.