Kannur Cyber Police probe student's fall amid loan app threats
Kannur Cyber Police are investigating after Nithin Raj R L, a first-year dental student, died following a fall from his college building.
The case started when an assistant professor reported getting threats from a loan app over Raj's unpaid debt.
Raj's family says he was also facing harassment at college.
SIT probes phone, 2 faculty named
Police are checking if the loan app's threats or faculty harassment pushed Raj to this point. A Special Investigation Team is looking through his phone for evidence.
Raj had borrowed ₹14,000 from an online app and was under pressure to repay ₹8,000 quickly, even though his family was struggling financially.
Meanwhile, two faculty members have been named in a case for abetment of suicide under the SC/ST Act as part of the ongoing investigation into possible discrimination and mistreatment.