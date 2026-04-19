Kannur Dental College denies caste discrimination after Nithin Raj death
Kannur Dental College has pushed back against claims of caste discrimination after BDS student Nithin Raj's death.
According to Medical Director Dr. Adnan Siddique, the tragedy was linked to a mobile app loan issue, not caste-related problems.
He also mentioned that neither Nithin nor his family nor his classmates ever reported caste discrimination to the college.
College says Nithin took app loan
The college says Nithin took out a loan through an app, which led to a teacher getting repeated calls from loan agents.
In a meeting, Nithin explained the money was actually for his brother-in-law, Asokan.
Even though he denied using the teacher as a reference, the teacher still decided to file a cyber police complaint when they couldn't reach Asokan.
Nithin reportedly jumped after principal meeting
After that meeting with the principal, Nithin reportedly jumped from the building.
The college handed over CCTV footage and letters to police and says it supported Nithin throughout.
Meanwhile, Three people in Noida have been arrested for making threatening loan calls connected to this case.