Kannur teacher accused of hitting Class 2 pupil 4 times
India
A teacher at Pattanur upper primary school in Kannur, Kerala, is facing serious allegations after reportedly hitting a Class two student four times on the back for taking too long to copy notes.
The incident happened on June 16 and left the child with injury marks and scared to return to school.
Police register case after family complaint
The family filed a police complaint after noticing marks and the child's back pain. An X-ray later showed an abrasion to a rib.
Police have registered a case under Section 115(2) of BNS, and the Education Department has started its own inquiry.
The Assistant Education Officer visited the family, while the child's mother is calling for strict action against the teacher.