Kanpur businessman's son arrested in Lamborghini crash that injured 6
Shivam Mishra, variously reported as 26 or 35, son of a well-known Kanpur businessman, was arrested after allegedly evading police and failing to cooperate with the probe;
police say their investigation identified him as the driver and the FIR includes negligent and rash-driving-type offenses, after he crashed his ₹10 crore Lamborghini Revuelto into an auto-rickshaw, a parked motorcycle, and pedestrians on February 8.
The accident left between three and six people injured, according to different reports, including an 18-year-old auto driver named in reports as Mohd Taufeeq or Tauseef/Taufeef Ahmed, and bikers Vishal and Sonu Tripathi.
Private security had to break the car window to pull Mishra out as he was found unconscious.
Mishra's father 1st claimed their chauffeur was behind the wheel
Mishra's father first claimed their chauffeur was behind the wheel, and police allege a fake affidavit was later prepared naming someone else as the driver.
After dodging police for four days, Mishra was finally arrested on Thursday.
CCTV footage and eyewitnesses confirmed he was driving.
Police have said he failed to cooperate with the investigation, while the luxury car remains seized as evidence in this reckless driving case.