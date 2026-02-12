Kanpur businessman's son arrested in Lamborghini crash that injured 6 India Feb 12, 2026

Shivam Mishra, variously reported as 26 or 35, son of a well-known Kanpur businessman, was arrested after allegedly evading police and failing to cooperate with the probe;

police say their investigation identified him as the driver and the FIR includes negligent and rash-driving-type offenses, after he crashed his ₹10 crore Lamborghini Revuelto into an auto-rickshaw, a parked motorcycle, and pedestrians on February 8.

The accident left between three and six people injured, according to different reports, including an 18-year-old auto driver named in reports as Mohd Taufeeq or Tauseef/Taufeef Ahmed, and bikers Vishal and Sonu Tripathi.

Private security had to break the car window to pull Mishra out as he was found unconscious.