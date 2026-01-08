Kanpur horror: Journalist, cop rape minor in SUV for 2hrs

A local journalist/YouTuber and a sub-inspector have been accused of kidnapping and gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in Kanpur 's Sachendi area. The incident took place on Monday night when the girl was abducted by the men in an SUV, one of whom was reportedly in a police uniform. The victim was taken to an isolated spot near a railway track, where she was allegedly raped for nearly two hours inside the vehicle.

Abandonment Victim found unconscious outside her home After the alleged assault, the girl was dumped outside her home in a semi-conscious state. Her brother discovered her lying semi-conscious and immediately informed the police. However, he alleged that no action was taken initially, as they were turned away from a local police outpost after mentioning one of the accused was a policeman.

Delayed action FIR registered after family approaches senior officials An FIR was only registered after the girl's family approached senior officials on Tuesday. Initially, the complaint was filed against unidentified persons under sections related to abduction and gang rape along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The victim's brother claimed that "only after approaching senior officers was the case registered," adding that the names of the accused were initially omitted from the complaint.