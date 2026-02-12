Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Mishra arrested after 4-day hunt
Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco baron K.K. Mishra, was arrested after allegedly crashing his Lamborghini into pedestrians, an auto-rickshaw, and a parked motorcycle in Kanpur on February 8.
The accident left several people injured and caused major damage.
CCTV footage showed bouncers pulling him from the driver's seat right after the crash.
Mishra's family claims he has epilepsy, but police not convinced
After a five-team search, police caught Mishra on February 12.
His family said he has epilepsy and had suffered a seizure, and the designated driver said Mishra had a seizure while he was driving, but eyewitnesses and video evidence disagreed.
His lawyers tried to shift blame onto others, but officials confirmed he was behind the wheel.
Among those hurt were an auto-rickshaw driver identified in some reports as Mohd Taufiq and other people.
The ₹10 crore Lamborghini is now being examined by forensics as the case moves forward.