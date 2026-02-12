Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Mishra arrested after 4-day hunt

Mishra's family claims he has epilepsy, but police not convinced

After a five-team search, police caught Mishra on February 12.

His family said he has epilepsy and had suffered a seizure, and the designated driver said Mishra had a seizure while he was driving, but eyewitnesses and video evidence disagreed.

His lawyers tried to shift blame onto others, but officials confirmed he was behind the wheel.

Among those hurt were an auto-rickshaw driver identified in some reports as Mohd Taufiq and other people.

The ₹10 crore Lamborghini is now being examined by forensics as the case moves forward.