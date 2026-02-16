Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Mishra bailed out under new BNSS rule

A luxury Lamborghini crash in Kanpur left six people injured and put Shivam Mishra in the spotlight. He was quickly granted bail after the court pointed out police mistakes and referenced a new rule—BNSS Section 35—that's changing how arrests work for less serious crimes.

What does this law say? This law tells police to send a notice (instead of arresting) for crimes with jail time up to seven years—unless they have a solid reason not to.

It's meant to stop unnecessary arrests and make things fairer, following Supreme Court orders.

Mishra was arrested on February 12 but got bail within hours because the police didn't follow proper steps under Section 35.

They issued a notice and arrested him on the same day, which isn't how it's supposed to work.