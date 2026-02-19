Kanpur: Local cricket match umpire dies after bee attack

KCA chairman offers condolences

Gupta had dedicated three decades to local cricket as part of the KCA umpiring panel and was known for his commitment to the game.

His passing has left a big gap in the community.

The KCA chairman shared heartfelt condolences, saying they stand by Gupta's family and will support them through this tough time: "The senior umpire of KCA was dedicated to the game. The KCA family shares every sorrow and stands with the bereaved family. All possible help will be provided to his family."