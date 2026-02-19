Kanpur: Local cricket match umpire dies after bee attack
Manik Gupta, a respected 65-year-old umpire with the Kanpur Cricket Association, lost his life on Wednesday after a sudden bee swarm attack during a local league match at Sapru ground, Unnao.
He was stung over 50 times in just minutes while officiating, and despite being rushed to multiple hospitals, he could not be saved.
Around 15-20 players and another umpire were also injured.
KCA chairman offers condolences
Gupta had dedicated three decades to local cricket as part of the KCA umpiring panel and was known for his commitment to the game.
His passing has left a big gap in the community.
The KCA chairman shared heartfelt condolences, saying they stand by Gupta's family and will support them through this tough time: "The senior umpire of KCA was dedicated to the game. The KCA family shares every sorrow and stands with the bereaved family. All possible help will be provided to his family."