Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway near Korari in Unnao caves after incessant rain
India
A chunk of the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway near Korari village in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, caved in on Sunday following incessant rain.
The collapse left a big crater and forced authorities to block off the stretch, sending commuters on detours.
No one was hurt, but travel plans definitely took a hit.
Police, local officials inspect damage
Police and local officials quickly showed up to check the damage and guide traffic.
Early reports say the heavy rain likely weakened the road's base.
This isn't an isolated incident: recent downpours have caused other road failures too, like cracks on the Mussoorie-Dehradun route, and an unstable slab over a drain in Noida earlier this month that led to a fatal accident.