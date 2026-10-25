Kanpur man needs 55 stitches after sister-in-law allegedly bites genitals
India
In Kanpur, a family argument took a shocking turn when a 37-year-old man, Rajneesh, was seriously injured after his sister-in-law allegedly bit his genitals.
The dispute started after Gayatri's son visited the home of his aunt, Suman, an argument broke out, and Rajneesh beat up Gayatri's son, leaving Rajneesh needing 55 stitches.
Rajneesh's wife files complaint against Gayatri
Rajneesh's wife has filed a police complaint against the sister-in-law, Gayatri, and her husband. Police say they are investigating and will decide on next steps based on what they find.
Meanwhile, Rajneesh was taken to a community health center and then referred to Hallet Hospital due to the severity of his injuries, and Pushparaj is returning home after learning about the incident.