Kanpur Police accused of beating IAF airman Nitish Kumar
India
Indian Air Force airman Nitish Kumar claims he was beaten by Kanpur Police after being stopped while heading home from a wedding on February 19.
A video of officers dragging him into a police vehicle quickly spread online.
His mother, Rekha Sachan, has filed a complaint, saying Kumar told police about his military status but was still assaulted at the station.
Kumar's family says police ignored doctors' advice
Kumar suffered a ruptured eardrum and his family says police ignored doctors' advice to move him to a better hospital—so they took him to the Air Force Hospital themselves.
Police say Kumar refused to show ID, which led to charges against him, but they're now investigating what really happened.
Kanpur Police ordered an investigation.