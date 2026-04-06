Kanpur police arrest 6 in Kalyanpur kidney transplant racket

Transplant network spans Delhi Lucknow Ghaziabad

This network stretched into hospitals in Delhi, Lucknow, and Ghaziabad, where unqualified personnel, including technicians and OT assistants, were involved in transplants.

Police are still searching for key suspects linked to large cash flows and international patients.

Videos found by investigators show victims from places like South Africa and Punjab sharing their struggles (one patient even lost huge sums of money).

The group used Telegram to connect with vulnerable people, including a Nepalese donor.

Medlife Hospital has now been shut down as authorities work to break up the entire operation.