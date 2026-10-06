Kanpur police arrest 70-year-old once-convicted 'Baba Pagal Das' in Bareilly
India
After nearly four decades hiding out, a 70-year-old man, once convicted for robbery and attempted murder, was arrested by Kanpur police in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.
He'd been living as a self-styled godman called "Baba Pagal Das" since vanishing after receiving bail from the high court.
Video identifies 1984 ₹40,000 robbery suspect
A recent social media video helped identify him during the ongoing search, which was stepped up after the high court took a strict view of the long-pending matter.
His troubles began in 1984 over a ₹40,000 robbery and an attempted murder case.
A high court view pushed authorities to track him down; he was finally found at his ashram and brought back to Kanpur to face charges that had waited nearly 40 years.