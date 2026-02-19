Kanpur: Police bust 9-state fake degree scam, arrest 4
Kanpur police have uncovered a major fake degree scam run by the Shail Group of Education in Kidwai Nagar.
The group sold forged certificates for everything from high school to pharmacy and law degrees—no exams needed.
Shailendra Kumar, a maths teacher, has been identified as the alleged kingpin, and four people have been arrested in connection with the operation.
Racket involved 14 universities, spanned across 9 states
Turns out, this wasn't just a local thing—the racket spanned nine states and involved 14 universities.
Police seized nearly 900 forged marksheets and documents and say people paid between ₹50,000 and ₹2.5 lakh for these certificates.
Post-dated cheques worth ₹50-60 lakh were seized, with assets like apartments, land, cars, and office spaces now under investigation.
Investigation is still on
The case is still unfolding. Police are looking into links to earlier cases—including the death of Anand Srivastava last year—and are checking if some lawyers used fake LLB degrees from this racket.
The investigation has expanded to cities like Hyderabad and Ghaziabad as officials dig deeper into everyone involved.