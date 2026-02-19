Kanpur: Police bust 9-state fake degree scam, arrest 4

Turns out, this wasn't just a local thing—the racket spanned nine states and involved 14 universities. Police seized nearly 900 forged marksheets and documents and say people paid between ₹50,000 and ₹2.5 lakh for these certificates. Post-dated cheques worth ₹50-60 lakh were seized, with assets like apartments, land, cars, and office spaces now under investigation.

Investigation is still on

The case is still unfolding. Police are looking into links to earlier cases—including the death of Anand Srivastava last year—and are checking if some lawyers used fake LLB degrees from this racket.

The investigation has expanded to cities like Hyderabad and Ghaziabad as officials dig deeper into everyone involved.