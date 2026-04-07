Kanpur police uncover kidney transplant racket via Telegram WhatsApp groups
India
Kanpur police just uncovered a kidney transplant racket that was hiding behind gaming groups on Telegram and WhatsApp.
Victims were first tempted with small cash rewards, but soon found themselves trapped in debt and pressured into donating their kidneys.
The operation reportedly involved over 50 cases, with medical staff playing a role.
Police link scam to mule accounts
Digging further, police found the scam was tied to cybercrime through a mule bank account and shady transactions.
One alleged seller even lied about needing money for college. His troubles were actually personal.
So far, nine people have been arrested, but several key suspects and some doctors are still on the run.