Kanpur, Prayajraj at high risk of earthquakes: IIT-K study

Researchers led by Dr. Nihar Ranjan Patra dug deep—literally—taking soil samples up to 30 to 40 meters at most sites, with boreholes reaching 80 meters at two locations. They found that areas like Bithoor, Mandhana, Panki, Barra, Chakeri, Ratanlal Nagar, Naramao and near IIT-Kanpur have topsoil that's especially risky. In a strong quake, this loose soil could make buildings tilt or roads crack open.

What can be done?

If liquefaction hits, it's not just about wobbly buildings—roads and utility lines could snap too, especially near riverbanks or low-lying spots (even parts of Varanasi are at risk).

The team suggests mandatory soil checks before building anything new, updating old structures like schools and hospitals to handle quakes better, enforcing seismic safety codes strictly, and mapping out hazard zones for smarter city planning.

With urban growth and older buildings in play, these steps matter more than ever for keeping people safe.