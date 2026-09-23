Kanpur shopkeeper Rajkishore found beheaded, head 15ft away in ditch
India
A 45-year-old shopkeeper named Rajkishore was found beheaded on a Kanpur roadside Tuesday, with his head discovered 15 feet away in a ditch.
An eyewitness saw the aftermath, and police arrived quickly to start their investigation into what happened.
CCTV shows Rajkishore cycling before death
CCTV footage shows Rajkishore cycling past the area shortly before he was killed, and tire marks nearby hint that a vehicle might have been involved.
Police are waiting for autopsy results for more answers.
His family said he had no known enemies and was known as a peaceful person.
The case is still open as authorities work to find out who's responsible.