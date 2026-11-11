Kanpur trader Yogesh alleges sub-inspector Shailendra Kumar assaulted, took cash
A Kanpur trader, Yogesh, says he was assaulted by Sub-inspector Shailendra Kumar inside Hanumant Vihar police station after his vehicle was involved in an accident with a motorcycle rider.
Yogesh claims the officer made derogatory remarks and took money from his pocket when he refused to pay ₹20,000 that was allegedly demanded for a settlement.
He reported injuries and has asked officials to check the police station's CCTV footage.
Sub-Inspector Shailendra Kumar under official inquiry
After Yogesh filed a complaint, Sub-Inspector Shailendra Kumar was sent to the police lines while an official inquiry is underway.
The investigation will look into Yogesh's claims and review CCTV footage to decide what action comes next.