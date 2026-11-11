Kanpur trader Yogesh alleges sub-inspector Shailendra Kumar assaulted, took cash

A Kanpur trader, Yogesh, says he was assaulted by Sub-inspector Shailendra Kumar inside Hanumant Vihar police station after his vehicle was involved in an accident with a motorcycle rider.

Yogesh claims the officer made derogatory remarks and took money from his pocket when he refused to pay ₹20,000 that was allegedly demanded for a settlement.

He reported injuries and has asked officials to check the police station's CCTV footage.