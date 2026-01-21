Kanpur: Two shocking cases of teen girls abducted, gang-raped; police hunt on
In Kanpur, a 13-year-old girl was abducted and gang-raped by two youths late Monday night while she was heading to an open toilet.
She managed to return home around 3am visibly shaken, and her father filed a police complaint.
Just earlier this month, a similar case saw a 14-year-old girl abducted and assaulted near railway tracks by an absconding sub-inspector and a YouTuber.
Police response and ongoing investigation
The accused in Monday's case are still missing—police have formed two teams to track them down, with Inspector Sudhir Kumar saying raids are ongoing.
In the earlier incident, delays in filing the FIR led to suspensions of local officers and caught the attention of the National Human Rights Commission.
Both cases have left families struggling for justice as investigations continue.