Kanpur woman duped of ₹1.57cr in online investment scam India Mar 17, 2026

A retired teacher from Kanpur lost ₹1.57 crore in an elaborate online scam that ran from January 2025 to February 2026.

Scammers reached out on Facebook pretending to be Mark Zuckerberg and Josh Turner (posing as a representative for Elon Musk), promising her big investment returns and job offers.

As she got involved, they kept asking for extra payments, saying it was for things like shipping, customs, or even vehicle repairs, while a person identifying himself as lawyer Ashok Suresh reassured her about her investments.