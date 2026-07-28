Kanpur woman interrupts husband's 2nd wedding, says divorce not final
A 27-year-old woman showed up at her husband's second wedding in Kanpur on July 24, saying their divorce was not final.
The couple married in 2022 but split up, and their case is still in court.
She found out about his new marriage from a neighbor and arrived at the venue with her sister, confronting the groom's family for not telling her.
In a video, she told the bride, "I had a love marriage," sharing how hurt she felt.
Police detain groom, question both families
After about an hour of protest at the wedding venue in Chakeri area, police intervened and detained the groom.
Both families were brought to the station for questioning. Officers said they have asked both parties to submit written statements and will decide next steps after investigating.
The woman also mentioned her husband kept contacting her through messages even after they separated.