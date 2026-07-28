Kanpur woman interrupts husband's 2nd wedding, says divorce not final

A 27-year-old woman showed up at her husband's second wedding in Kanpur on July 24, saying their divorce was not final.

The couple married in 2022 but split up, and their case is still in court.

She found out about his new marriage from a neighbor and arrived at the venue with her sister, confronting the groom's family for not telling her.

In a video, she told the bride, "I had a love marriage," sharing how hurt she felt.