Kanwar Yatra begins July 30 as millions collect Ganga water
The Kanwar Yatra kicks off on July 30, bringing together millions of Lord Shiva devotees for a unique pilgrimage.
Pilgrims, called Kanwariyas, walk barefoot to collect holy water from the River Ganga and offer it at Shiva temples across India.
The event marks the start of Sawan, a special month for worshippers.
Kanwar Yatra routes and safety measures
Popular routes include Haridwar, Gaumukh, and the 105-kilometer Sultanganj-Deoghar stretch: expect big crowds at Haridwar's ghats, especially.
Authorities are setting up traffic diversions, dedicated lanes for Kanwariyas, and medical camps to keep things smooth.
Devotees are encouraged to stick to traditions like staying barefoot and eating vegetarian food; following these customs (and local advisories) helps make the journey safe and meaningful.
The yatra wraps up by August 28.