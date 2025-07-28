Next Article
Kanwar Yatra dispute: CRPF jawan shot dead in Haryana
A 30-year-old CRPF jawan named Krishan was shot and killed in Sonipat, Haryana early Monday morning.
Two unknown attackers on a bike opened fire at him while he was heading home.
Police believe the shooting is tied to an earlier dispute Krishan had during the Kanwar Yatra.
Suspects in earlier dispute have been identified
Inspector Lal Singh shared that the suspects from Krishan's earlier dispute have now been identified, and a case is underway.
The attackers fled after the incident, and police are working to catch them soon.
Krishan leaves behind his wife and child.