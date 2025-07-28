TCS to lay off 12,200 employees, sets new internal rules

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's biggest IT company, is planning to let go of about 12,200 employees—roughly 2% of its global team—in fiscal year 2025. Most affected are mid- and senior-level staff, as TCS adapts to new tech trends and shifting client needs.

CEO's statement on the layoffs CEO K Krithivasan says the move is about making sure teams have future-ready skills.

TCS has set stricter internal rules too: employees now need at least 225 billable days a year, with only 35 days allowed on the bench.

Even with reskilling programs, not everyone could be placed in new roles.

IT hiring across top Indian firms has dropped sharply The company promises full notice pay, extended insurance, career transition help, and counseling for those impacted.

