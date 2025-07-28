India finds rare earth elements in Singrauli coalfields

IIT Hyderabad helping extract REEs

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is teaming up with institutes like IIT Hyderabad to develop new ways to extract these REEs right here at home.

The Singrauli samples show promising REE levels, making them useful for industry.

There's also exciting research happening in northeastern coalfields, where heavy REEs are showing up even if overall content is low.

All of this points toward a more self-reliant future for India's tech and manufacturing sectors.