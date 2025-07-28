India finds rare earth elements in Singrauli coalfields
India has uncovered promising reserves of rare earth elements (REEs) in the Singrauli coalfields of Madhya Pradesh.
This is a big win for the country's clean energy and tech industries, especially as India looks to rely less on China for these critical materials.
Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy shared the news on Monday, and this discovery could potentially boost local manufacturing.
IIT Hyderabad helping extract REEs
Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is teaming up with institutes like IIT Hyderabad to develop new ways to extract these REEs right here at home.
The Singrauli samples show promising REE levels, making them useful for industry.
There's also exciting research happening in northeastern coalfields, where heavy REEs are showing up even if overall content is low.
All of this points toward a more self-reliant future for India's tech and manufacturing sectors.