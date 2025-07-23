Kanwar Yatra: Millions gather in Haridwar on Shravan Shivratri
On July 23, Haridwar was packed as devotees gathered for the Kanwar Yatra's big finale.
People from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan joined others across India for a holy dip in the Ganga during Shravan Shivratri—making this one of the largest pilgrimages around.
Authorities set up camps to support devotees
With so many people on the move, authorities set up camps with food, water, and medical help to keep things running smoothly.
Chandausi Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary shared that medical teams and refreshments were available 24/7 to support everyone on their journey.
Rituals at Shiva temples
Devotees gathered at major Shiva temples like Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath to offer Ganga water—a ritual believed to wash away sins.
The celebrations and prayers continued into the early hours of July 24, marking a meaningful spiritual moment for many across the country.