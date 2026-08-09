Kanwar Yatra peak causes traffic and noise chaos in Delhi

The GT Road stretch between Apsara Border and Yamuna Bridge is shut for regular traffic until August 12, but diversions haven't stopped congestion: heavy rains are making things worse.

Meanwhile, residents along Kanwar routes (especially in Friends Colony and Okhla) say loud music from pilgrim trucks keeps them up all night.

Despite their complaints, police action has been limited. As one local put it, the noise is unbearable and it goes on all night. We keep calling the police, but they don't do anything.