Kanwar Yatra peak causes traffic and noise chaos in Delhi
Delhi is in the middle of some serious traffic and noise chaos as the Kanwar Yatra hits its peak from August 9 to 11.
Even with more than 15,000 security staff and nearly 2,000 traffic officers working across eight designated Kanwar routes like Ring Road and Mathura Road, the city's still dealing with jams and long waits.
GT Road closed until August 12
The GT Road stretch between Apsara Border and Yamuna Bridge is shut for regular traffic until August 12, but diversions haven't stopped congestion: heavy rains are making things worse.
Meanwhile, residents along Kanwar routes (especially in Friends Colony and Okhla) say loud music from pilgrim trucks keeps them up all night.
Despite their complaints, police action has been limited. As one local put it, the noise is unbearable and it goes on all night. We keep calling the police, but they don't do anything.