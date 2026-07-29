Kanwar Yatra starts July 30, curbs hit western Uttar Pradesh
Heads up if you're traveling through western Uttar Pradesh: Kanwar Yatra season is here from July 30 to August 11, so expect major traffic restrictions.
Key routes like the Delhi-Haridwar highway and Ganga canal road will be closed to vehicles starting August 4, with diversions kicking in as early as July 30.
The annual pilgrimage brings huge crowds of devotees walking with holy Ganga water, so your usual commute might take a detour.
Ghaziabad announces staggered curbs, safety measures
Ghaziabad is rolling out staggered traffic curbs from July 29 to August 12, affecting highways and bus services, so plan for longer trips and maybe higher travel costs.
To keep things safe, Uttar Pradesh officials are deploying thousands of personnel, AI-powered CCTVs, disaster response teams, and medical support.
Even social media will be monitored for rumors or misinformation.
All these steps aim to make the Kanwar Yatra smooth for everyone on the road.