Kanwar Yatra starts July 30, curbs hit western Uttar Pradesh

Heads up if you're traveling through western Uttar Pradesh: Kanwar Yatra season is here from July 30 to August 11, so expect major traffic restrictions.

Key routes like the Delhi-Haridwar highway and Ganga canal road will be closed to vehicles starting August 4, with diversions kicking in as early as July 30.

The annual pilgrimage brings huge crowds of devotees walking with holy Ganga water, so your usual commute might take a detour.